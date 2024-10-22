Gozoop appoints Amisha Gulati as President of Gozoop Creative

New Delhi: Gozoop, an integrating marketing agency, has hired Amisha Gulati as its new President of Gozoop Creative, the group’s creative agency. This move aims to strengthen Gozoop’s leadership and add towards its vision of building India’s own independent network.

With more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing and brand management, Gulati has previously held leadership positions at Schbang, Sociowash and Zee5.

In her new role at Gozoop Creative, Gulati will help strengthen business operations, cultivate strong client relationships, ladder the team, and deliver marketing strategies that reinforces Gozoop Creative’s position as a leader in creative communications.

Gulati shared, “Gozoop has built a strong reputation of building a fundamentally strong organisation that leads with performance as well as values. Over the years Gozoop has built long standing partnerships with its clients and its people. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive innovation, craft creative brand campaigns, and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Rohan Bhansali, Chairman and Co-Founder of Gozoop Group, said, “Our strategy is simple. Get the best people in the industry and give them the best environment to succeed. In Amisha, we found a leader who has the strong will to do and be the best, coupled with a value system that aligns strongly with Gozoop. We welcome Amisha not only as a great leader but also as a great ladder to build Gozoop for the long.”