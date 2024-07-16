Govt mulls strict regulations on ads for anti-diabetes, sex hormones and oncology drugs

Delhi: The government is considering stricter regulations on ads for anti-diabetes, sex hormone, and oncology drugs, requiring prior approval for those containing Schedule G substances.

Changes to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 are being proposed, according to media reports.

Public feedback on the amendments will be sought for 45 days, with final rules based on received comments.

The government also highlights existing restrictions under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, against misleading disease-cure claims in ads.