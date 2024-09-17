Govt proposes non-skippable anti-tobacco ads on streaming platforms

Delhi: The Indian government has proposed new regulations to curb online tobacco promotion. The draft rules, announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 13, 2024, aim to strengthen anti-tobacco messaging on video-on-demand platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Under the proposed changes, these platforms will be required to include mandatory anti-tobacco health spots. These non-skippable clips must be at least 30 seconds long and will play at the beginning and midpoint of any content featuring tobacco use.
Additionally, a 20-second audio-visual disclaimer highlighting the dangers of tobacco will be shown before the content starts. Static anti-tobacco warnings will also be displayed during scenes depicting smoking.
The new regulations are part of the government's ongoing efforts to reduce tobacco consumption in the country. The public has a 30-day window to provide feedback on the draft rules before they are finalised.