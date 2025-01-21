Government bodies launch nationwide crackdown on illegal hoardings

New Delhi: Across India, various government bodies have intensified their efforts against the proliferation of illegal hoardings. This crackdown aims to enhance public safety, regulate urban aesthetics, and ensure compliance with advertising laws.

The Tamil Nadu Highways Department has directed district collectors to remove advertisement boards installed within highway rights of way.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K. Kathirmathiyon revealed that this directive followed the consumer body raising the issue with the department. Kathirmathiyon highlighted that Highways Secretary R. Selvaraj referred to the December 29, 2016, order prohibiting advertisement boards within highway boundaries and medians, mandating the cancellation of any permissions previously granted.

He also noted that such advertisements violated Indian Road Congress norms. While the Union Government had banned such ads, the State Government implied the issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for their placement; however, many ads were permitted without obtaining NOCs.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has initiated a comprehensive campaign to remove unauthorised advertisements, including posters, hoardings, wall paintings, and banners, displayed throughout the city without proper authorisation.

In a recent executive meeting, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal directed officials to tackle the proliferation of unauthorised promotional materials, particularly those affixed to public and government buildings. Offenders will face penalties and be required to restore defaced walls to their original condition. Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh has instructed teams to conduct thorough surveys across all zones and take prompt action against violators, including filing First Information Reports (FIRs) for tax evasion related to such activities. The LMC emphasises that these unauthorised advertisements not only mar the city's aesthetic appeal but also pose safety risks, including potential fatal accidents.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has informed the Karnataka High Court that it has included penal provisions in its draft advertisement bylaws to address violations effectively. These bylaws aim to regulate unauthorised advertisements and ensure adherence to established guidelines. The BBMP emphasised its commitment to tackling illegal hoardings and banners across Bengaluru while keeping public interest and urban aesthetics in focus. The court was hearing a petition concerning unchecked advertisement violations, prompting the civic body to take steps toward stricter enforcement and accountability.

Last year, significant efforts were made by various state governments and civic bodies to tackle the issue of illegal hoardings. Following a tragic hoarding collapse in Mumbai in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court ordered special drives to remove unauthorised structures.

Similarly, civic bodies like the PCMC and PMC in Pune and the TMC in Thane are actively dismantling illegal installations.

Goa’s High Court enforced strict actions, including disconnecting power to hoardings violating CRZ norms.

Telangana’s GHMC cleared nearly 600 hoardings in six months, while Bhopal removed over 5,200 illegal structures.

These efforts combined removal drives, judicial oversight, and proposed regulations to prevent future violations.