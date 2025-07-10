Google to phase out shared ads in Google ads API by early 2026

New Delhi: Google is set to phase out ad sharing functionality in its Google Ads API, beginning October 15, 2025, in a move that reflects the company’s wider transition towards asset-based ad formats such as Responsive Search Ads (RSAs) and Performance Max.

The change, announced via the Google Ads Developer Blog, will affect how ads are created and managed at scale. From the October release of API version 22, advertisers will no longer be able to create new shared ads, ads that are used across multiple ad groups within a campaign. By the first quarter of 2026, shared ads will be fully phased out and stop serving altogether.

The company said the update is part of an effort to modernise its advertising platform and improve relevance through dynamic, asset-based formats. In RSAs, for instance, Google assembles the final ad in real-time using a pool of headlines and descriptions, making static, shareable ads less efficient in comparison.

Ad sharing allowed marketers to create a single ad and use it across multiple ad groups, saving time and ensuring consistency. With this change, advertisers will now be required to create unique ad objects for each ad group, even if the copy remains the same, marking a shift in both creative strategy and technical implementation.

Google has cautioned that performance data (such as clicks, impressions and conversions) will not transfer to the new individual ads. Each new ad will start with zero performance history, although historical data for existing shared ads will remain accessible.

Google recommends that advertisers begin auditing their accounts to identify shared ads and plan their migration. It has also advised creating new Responsive Search Ads for each ad group, even if the messaging is identical, to ensure continuity once shared ads are no longer supported.

From October 15, attempts to create shared ads will be blocked by the API. Between then and Q1 2026, existing shared ads will continue to serve. However, from early 2026, Google will begin automatically converting any remaining shared ads into individual versions for each ad group. The original ad will remain in just one group, with copies created for the others.

Google noted that auto-generated assets, such as AI-created headlines, will not carry over during this conversion. New versions will be generated for each ad, potentially affecting performance in the initial phase.