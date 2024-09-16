Golden Bullet hits the bull’s eye with olympian Manu Bhaker

Delhi: Golden Bullet has announced the signing of Manu Bhaker as their brand ambassador.

IOS Sports and Entertainment, the exclusive marketing agency of Bhaker facilitated this association between Golden Bullet and the double Olympic Medalist.

Sharing her thoughts on the association, Bhaker commented, "I am excited to partner with Golden Bullet, a brand that resonates with my values of accuracy, consistency, and reliability. Just like every shot I take demands precision, Golden Bullet’s tools stand for uncompromised quality and performance. I look forward to inspiring others to aim for excellence with this collaboration."

Commenting on the partnership, Kamal Kampani and Akash Kampani, Partners at Industrial Tools Corporation, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Manu Bhaker into the Golden Bullet family. Her relentless pursuit of perfection and her exceptional achievements align perfectly with our brand’s vision to empower individuals with tools that deliver precision, power, and performance. Manu’s journey reflects the dedication and strength that we aim to bring to every professional using our tools.”

IOS Sports & Entertainment Founder and MD, Neerav Tomar, said, "We are delighted to facilitate a partnership with Manu Bhaker and Golden Bullet. From an ideology perspective, the brand is in sync with Manu, and the collaboration is the right fit for her. We are confident that the deal will help both Manu and the brand in achieving their long-term visions and goals together."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_4slEeope5/