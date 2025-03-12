Golden Award of Montreux 2025 opens entries

New Delhi: The Golden Award of Montreux has opened submissions from agencies, advertisers, media, digital, production, design and event companies worldwide for both national and international campaigns.

Montreux Festival has been a precursor to Cannes for 30 years and is a European advertising, media, digital, film and design festival.

Eligible entries include all advertising, media, digital, design, production film and events work done and released since January 1, 2024. The closing date is March 31, 2025.

Last year, India secured four gold medals and nine finalists in the awards.

The Montreux Festival 2025 jury comprises:

Symonne Torpy, BETC Paris

Rafal Rys, Havas Warsaw

Marcelo Lourenco, Coming Soon Portugal

Luis Silva Dias, FCB International

Olivier Teepe, Signature Switzerland

James Welch, Group M UK

Joern Welle, la Red Germany

Daniel de Hora, Creative Boutique Brazil

Mitesh Kothari, White Rivers Media India

Oisin James Deady, 12 am UK

Joseph Dubruque, McCann Paris

Ajay Chandwani, Mumbai

Rafael Ribeiro, Dentsu New York

Alongside The Golden Award of Montreux, The Montreux Talent Award is another competition entered by students and young professionals working in the fields of advertising, e-content and design.

Winners at the Montreux Festival are featured in the showcase section of adforum and other international ad creativity sites.

The Golden Award is an independent forum developed in conjunction with adforum.com and in cooperation with the Institute for Future Science.