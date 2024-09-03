Godrej Locks becomes official safety partner for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16

Delhi: Godrej Locks and Architectural Fittings and Systems has announced its partnership with Sony LIV as the Official Safety Partner for the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Shyam Motwani, Business Head, Locks and Architectural Fittings and Systems, Godrej and Boyce, shared, “This partnership is a natural fit between two trusted brands that have been integral to Indian homes for decades. As KBC’s Official Safety Partner, we are not just reinforcing home safety but bringing our innovative digital locks into the spotlight, showing how they are essential to modern living.”

As the Official Safety Partner of KBC, Godrej Locks will be prominently featured throughout the show with integrations, including the placement of Aston bands and a special segment where the Rs 25 lakh winner will be personally presented with a Godrej Digital Lock by Bachchan.