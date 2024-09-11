Godrej Enterprises Group onboards Bombay Design Centre for website redesigning

Delhi: Bombay Design Centre (Bombay DC) is all set to lead the redesigning of the corporate website for the Godrej Enterprises Group (formerly known as Godrej & Boyce).

The work involves a comprehensive overhaul of the website design, content, user experience, and technology aiming to create a platform that reflects Godrej Enterprises Group's presence across businesses. Moreover, the platform will also reflect their groundwork for the future, as they gear up to launch eCommerce on this platform.

Kalpesh Patel, GM and Head - Web Strategy at Godrej Enterprises Group, quoted. "Our partnership with Bombay Design Centre will enable us to create a digital platform that reflects the breadth and depth of our business; it is a step forward in reinforcing what we set to achieve while setting new benchmarks in the digital space.”

Ankur Rander, CEO of Bombay DC,quoted, "This collaboration is a remarkable opportunity. Godrej Enterprises Group is a powerhouse with a formidable presence across industries. Our goal is to build a web experience that showcases their consumer and B2B businesses, the product and services, as well as their corporate information under one url. The experience needs to be easy to use, simple to understand, and stand apart."