Godrej Appliances blends AI with OOH for its advanced washing machine

Delhi: The Appliances business of Godrej and Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, has launched an OOH campaign to showcase its new Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about this advanced washing machine, which comes equipped with AI technology that senses water, drum balance, foam level and more.

The OOH campaign is being rolled out across Bangalore and Chennai with its motorised elements that rotate.

Commenting on the campaign, Swati Rathi, Head of Marketing, Godrej Appliances, said, “Brand Godrej has its roots in India's journey of self-reliance. Ever since inception, at Godrej Appliances, we have endeavored to provide Indian consumers innovation that is designed to solve their specific problems. The same is reflected in our philosophy of ‘Soch Ke Banaya Hai’ or ‘Things Made Thoughtfully.’ With this engaging outdoor campaign, we aim to build on our consumers' pride in the brand's deep rooted Indianness and its commitment to innovation and technology.”

This campaign is being executed in collaboration with Madison Outdoor Media Solutions and 3 Scratch Films.

https://youtu.be/MGLGz-vUGyU