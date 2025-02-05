Goafest returns to Goa; Entries for Media Abby open

New Delhi: The Advertising Club on Wednesday announced the “call for entries” for the Media Abby 2025.

Powered by the One Show, the Media Abby Awards are held at Goafest.

The 2025 edition of the annual event will return to Goa.

Last year, the organisers of the Goafest decided to relocate the venue of the event to Mumbai due to the Lok Sabha elections.

The dates of the event are yet not finalised.

All Media Abby entries must be designed for execution and first implemented between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

The entry deadline for the Media Abby is April 2, 2025.

Wavemaker won the Media Agency of the Year title, and EssenceMediacom bagged the only Grand Prix in the Media Abby category at the Abby Awards 2024.

Last year, Abby Awards attracted 3,506 entries from 273 companies for the creative and media Abby.