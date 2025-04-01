Goafest opens delegate registrations

New Delhi: Goafest has announced the opening of delegate registrations for its 18th edition. Delegates can secure their spots at the super early bird rates until April 7, 2025, with discounted fees.

Goafest 2025 is scheduled to take place from May 21 to 23 at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.

As an annual gathering, it will host professionals from across the advertising, media, and marketing landscape.

With Amazon MX Player as the title sponsor, Goafest 2025 is themed ‘Ignite ______’ and aims to encourage attendees to push the boundaries of creativity and embrace innovation.

The event also introduced Goafest Village, to offer an environment designed to spark inspiration and facilitate networking.

The speaker line-up for the event will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Additionally, a special category has been introduced for advertiser delegates who are members of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), offering them a flat fee of Rs 10,000 for registrations before April 7 and Rs 15,000 thereafter.

Furthermore, students from up to 10 selected institutes will be invited with the early bird delegate fee of Rs 10,800 till April 7, and a regular fee of Rs 14,500 post April 8.

To garner significant delegate registrations from the agency side, agencies sending more than 50 delegates and more than 100 delegates will also be eligible for exclusive discounts.

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Delegates Committee - Goafest 2025, said, “Goafest has had a fantastic journey so far. I don’t think any event of our industry or perhaps of any other industry, has grown in stature and influence, the way Goafest has. It has, today, become the most important landmark event of the year in this part of the world. Last year, we were thrilled to welcome 2,893 delegates, and our vision is to see 10,000 delegates benefit directly from this vibrant platform. With a larger venue and the unwavering support of our media partners, we have kept delegate fees in check, ensuring greater accessibility. The additional concessions that we have introduced this year will help us move closer to our long-term vision. I eagerly look forward to connecting with all our delegates in Goa, celebrating creativity, and sharing in the energy that makes Goafest truly special."

Goafest 2025 is co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC).