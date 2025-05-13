Goafest 2025 unveils ‘Advertising Plays,’ a new sports & wellness segment

New Delhi: Goafest 2025 will include a new segment titled Advertising Plays, a sports and wellness initiative intended to offer delegates informal opportunities for interaction beyond panel discussions and awards. The initiative has been conceptualised as part of the festival’s broader Goafest Village format and is being managed by Havas Play.

The programme will feature inter-agency competitions in table tennis and pickleball, along with casual games such as chess, carrom, darts, net cricket, and arm wrestling. Activities will be gender-neutral and open to participants of varying skill levels. Morning wellness sessions, including yoga and beach walkathons, will also be part of the offering.

Mohit Joshi, Co-chair of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Network India, said: “The connections that move our industry forward aren’t always made in boardrooms or at award ceremonies. Advertising Plays offers a space for professionals to engage beyond the usual format. It’s a people-first initiative which will enable our industry to build more connections and collaborate in the longer run.”

R. Venkatasubramanian, COO, Havas Play India, added: “Goafest has long been a premier platform that unites the brightest minds in the world of advertising. In 2025, it takes a bold new leap by introducing Advertising Plays—a dynamic initiative designed to elevate the spirit of friendly competition among industry professionals. Advertising Plays is a unique sports and wellness program created to celebrate camaraderie and community across agencies nationwide. Featuring a mix of light-hearted yet competitive, gender-neutral games such as Chess, Carrom, Darts, Net Cricket and Arm Wrestling, the event aims to channel the joy of play and the thrill of challenge. Modern, high-energy sports like Pickleball and Table Tennis add a competitive edge, encouraging participants to push boundaries and embrace teamwork. Meanwhile, curated wellness activities—such as Yoga by the Beach and the Beach Walkathon—offer delegates a chance to recharge, reconnect, and realign with their inner selves. Let’s Play. Let’s Connect. Let’s Celebrate.”

The 18th edition of Goafest will take place from 21 to 23 May at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon. The festival is co-hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC).