Goafest 2025 returns to Goa; to take place from May 21 to 23

New Delhi: The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) have announced the return of Goafest to its home in Goa for the 18th edition.

Scheduled to take place from May 21 to 23, Goafest 2025 will be hosted at the Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.

Amazon MX Player has come on board as the ‘Title Sponsor’.

This time around, Goafest 2025 has introduced a new concept of the ‘Goafest Village’ with multiple venues and experiences under one roof.

The theme of this year’s edition is ‘Ignite ______’.

In a statement, The Ad Club and AAAI said that each session, panel, and keynote will explore different facets of the industry, Igniting through multiple themes that resonate with the evolving landscape of brands, creativity, and consumer engagement.

The festival will also witness the ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2025. Goafest 2025 is co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC).

Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO of GroupM, South Asia, said, “Goafest has always stood as a beacon of creativity, innovation, and connection. After last year’s momentous edition in Mumbai, we are thrilled to return to the vibrant shores of Goa, the birthplace of its illustrious legacy. Centred around this year’s theme, ‘Ignite _____,’ the festival aspires to kindle groundbreaking conversations, ignite visionary perspectives, and illuminate the path forward for advertising and marketing. This edition introduces the Goafest Village—a bold, immersive concept designed as a nexus for collaboration, networking, and the free exchange of ideas. It promises to redefine how the industry comes together to celebrate brilliance and spark meaningful dialogues about the future of our craft. With Amazon MX Player as our Title Sponsor, we anticipate an extraordinary 2025 edition that will truly elevate the festival’s legacy."

Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club and Group CEO of Havas India, South East and North Asia, said, “Taking Goafest back to Goa is a celebration in itself. The festival has always been synonymous with creativity, collaboration, and industry excellence. With ‘Ignite_____’ as our theme, we are setting the stage for ideas that push the boundaries of creativity. The ABBY Awards Powered by One Show continue to push boundaries, setting new creative benchmarks year after year. The ABBY Awards Powered by One Show continue to raise the bar, and this year’s edition will be even more inspiring, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry.”

Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Founder of Another Idea, said, “Year on year, Goafest has set new industry benchmarks, gaining prominence beyond South Asia. This year, we introduce Goafest Village, new initiatives and avenues for attendees to connect, engage, learn, and evolve. Staying true to our theme ‘Ignite _____,’ we aim to foster collaboration and elevate India’s creative and marketing ecosystem globally, with Sam Balsara, Sundar Swamy, and Shashi Sinha as the torchbearers, guiding us, inspiring us, and pushing us to make Goafest bigger and better. We look forward to an exciting Goafest 2025.”

Mohit Joshi, Co-chair of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Network India, said, “Technology and data are reshaping advertising, demanding agility, creativity, and purpose. At Goafest 2025, the industry’s sharpest minds will ‘ignite’ powerful conversations - challenging norms, sparking innovation, and shaping the future. We will curate discussions that don’t just inform but transform, fuelling ideas that drive real impact.”

“Goafest has always been a platform where the brightest minds in advertising, media, and marketing converge to exchange ideas and push creative boundaries. Bringing the festival back to Goa this year is about rekindling the energy and spirit that makes Goafest truly special. With a larger-than-ever scale, immersive experiences, and an inspiring lineup of industry leaders, Goafest 2025 will be a space where innovation meets opportunity. We are excited to welcome the entire industry to Goa for three days of learning, networking, and, most importantly, celebrating creativity. We also look forward to honoring the best minds in the industry with the ABBY Awards Powered by One Show”, added Ajay Kakar, Head - Corporate Branding, Adani Group.

“At Amazon MX Player, our mission is to deliver high-quality entertainment for free while offering advertisers unmatched reach, engagement, and innovative advertising solutions. Partnering with Goafest 2025 as the Presenting Sponsor is a testament to this commitment. This year’s theme, ‘Ignite ____,’ perfectly aligns with our vision of pushing the boundaries of content and entertainment. Goafest stands as a beacon of excellence in the advertising and media landscape, and we are thrilled to be part of this dynamic celebration of ideas and talent,” said Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player”, said Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player.