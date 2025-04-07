Goafest 2025 hosts musical night with Advertising Rocks Season 3

New Delhi: Goafest 2025 is hosting advertising, marketing and media industry professionals with Advertising Rocks Season 3.

Open to solo and duet performers, Advertising Rocks shortlisted participants will have to advance through multiple rounds, culminating in a live finale at Goafest 2025.

Shortlists will also be able to attend Goafest 2025 at no cost.

Solo winners stand a chance to win Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 in first and second place respectively while duet winners can win Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 50,000 in first and second place respectively.

Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman, Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Founder, Another Idea, said, “Advertising Rocks has evolved into a platform that celebrates the creative spirit of our industry beyond work! After two successful seasons, this year’s event is set to raise the bar, delivering a spectacle that blends creativity with entertainment in a way only the advertising industry can. Season 3 is surely going to be the most thrilling yet!”

Subhash Kamath, Former CEO, BBH and Curator, Advertising Rocks, stated, “This is the 3rd year of Advertising Rocks and we’ve seen some terrific performances in the past. We want to make it bigger this year, so we’ve introduced ‘duets’ as a category this time. I’m looking forward to seeing more and more people showcasing their musical talents and I urge every agency to encourage their youngsters to come forward and participate!”

Participants will have to submit their audition video by April 30, 2025, in order to qualify for the semi-finals where they will perform live before a jury panel at Goafest.

The finalists comprising 4 finalists from each category will perform at the finals where winners will be determined through a combination of jury scores and audience voting at the festival.

Registrations for Advertising Rocks Season 3 are now open, and participants can sign up.

With title sponsor, Amazon MX Player, Goafest 2025 is co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) and will take place on May 21, 22 and 23 at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa, India.