Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Key accused Khan files for bail, alleges biased and baseless probe

New Delhi: Businessman Arshad Khan, a key accused in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, has sought bail, claiming the investigation against him was "biased and baseless".

As many as 17 people were killed and more than 80 injured after a gigantic illegal hoarding crashed on a petrol pump in the Ghatkopar area here amid gusty winds and rain on May 13 last year.

Khan (42), who was on the run for the last seven months after being called to record his statement in connection with the case, was arrested from Lucknow last month.

In the plea filed before a session court here, Khan said he is not even named in the FIR and has been subsequently "falsely roped into the crime."

The businessman claimed he has no connection with EGO Media, the firm that constructed the hoarding, or the government agency that gave permissions for it.

"The allegations against the applicant are that of colluding with the commissioner of police to obtain the necessary permissions to erect the hoarding. But the investigating agency has not made any of the commissioners an accused in the present crime. This itself shows that the investigation is baseless and biased," his plea said.

Further, he claimed he is not at all a beneficiary of any amount or profits earned by the EGO Media company involved in the erection of the hoarding.

Khan also pleaded for parity, saying the other key accused in the case has been granted bail.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, saying there is enough evidence to show his involvement in the crime.