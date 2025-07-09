Geet Rathi, Tanu Sinha, Sajid Shaikh join One Club Young Guns 23 jury

New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity has announced the jury for the 23rd edition of its global Young Guns competition, with three creative professionals from India named among the international panel.

This year’s jury includes Geet Rathi, creative director and founder, Openfield, Mumbai, Sajid Shaikh, creative director, 46 & 2, Mumbai and Tanu Sinha, head of design, PepsiCo India & South Asia, PepsiCo, Gurgaon.

Young Guns is a cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards programme that recognises creative professionals aged 30 and under. The competition is open to those with at least two years of experience, whether freelance or full-time, and allows submission of both professional and personal work.

The judging panel, comprising over 100 professionals from around the world, will evaluate entries across design, advertising, photography, illustration, animation, and other creative disciplines. The competition typically draws submissions from more than 45 countries, with a majority coming from outside the United States.

The online entry system for Young Guns 23 is currently open. Key deadlines include an early reduced-fee deadline on August 14, 2025, a regular deadline on August 28, and the final deadline on September 18. Winners will be announced in December 2025.

Levine/Leavitt, a partner of the programme, will again offer its Artists-in-Residence Award, which provides one winner with a year of career management support. The Levine/Leavitt Young Guns Assistance Programme is also continuing this year, giving illustrators and photographers who meet entry criteria but face financial constraints a chance to enter at no cost.

This year’s visual branding and award design have been created by Khyati Trehan, a YG23 jury member and YG19 winner originally from New Delhi. Trehan is currently a senior designer at Google Creative Lab in New York.

The full list of judges is available on the official Young Guns 23 website.