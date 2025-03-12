Geet Nazir joins Landor as Managing Director for India

New Delhi: Landor has appointed Geet Nazir as the Managing Director for India, effective March 2025.

Nazir, based in Mumbai, previously served as the Managing Director of Conran Design Mumbai under the Havas umbrella.

Geet has worked with clients including Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Tyger Capital (previously Adani Capital), PayU, Reliance Jewels, Usha Martin, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Tata CLiQ.

Joël Cére will also take on the position of Managing Director for Southeast Asia.

Lulu Raghavan, APAC President of Landor, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Geet to Landor. Her diverse background and impressive track record will be instrumental in driving our growth and innovation in India. I am particularly excited about partnering closely with Geet as we focus on expanding our presence and delivering exceptional results for our clients in India.



Nazir added, “With an abundance of choices, Indian consumers today are increasingly drawn to brands they trust—ones that resonate with their values and aspirations. I’m thrilled to join Landor at this pivotal moment, where our purpose-driven, customer-centric approach to design and branding fosters progressive brands that not only empower our clients’ business but also create a positive impact on their customers and society as a whole.”