Gautam Pandit, Executive Creative Director, R K Swamy passes away

New Delhi: Industry veteran Gautam Pandit, who was with R K Swamy for 22 years, passed away this morning of cardiac arrest.

He was 58. He is survived by his mother, wife and daughter, brother and sister.

Sangeetha N, CEO and National Creative Director, R K Swamy, said, “We are shocked beyond words. I was working with him till 8 PM yesterday evening. He was a friend, colleague, guide and inspiration to so many of us. He has produced brilliant work for clients like Reserve Bank of India, Shriram Finance, Hawkins, LIC, Piaggio, Central Ministries and many others. Very few could craft films like he did. His mark on our work is indelible.”

Pandit joined R K Swamy as a senior Art Director in 2002 in the Mumbai office.

He then became a Creative Director and as the film medium evolved, Pandit found his calling - Pandit could script work in Hindi and Marathi.

Prior to joining R K Swamy, he was with the erstwhile Hindustan Thompson Associates.

Shekar Swamy, MD and CEO, R K Swamy, said, “He was an incredible professional. He would listen closely to feedback and bounce back with solutions immediately. Clients loved his work, his engagement and trusted him. He has trained so many people over the years, it is hard to count. He was a remarkable combination of creativity and dependability, so hard to find.”