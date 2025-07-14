Gaurav Jain takes over as Head of Revenue for APAC at InMobi

New Delhi: Gaurav Jain has taken over as the Head of Asia Pacific Revenue at InMobi Group, the company confirmed recently. He announced his appointment through a LinkedIn post.

Jain brings with him nearly two decades of experience in digital business leadership, having worked across major technology and advertising platforms including Google, Meta, Snapchat, Nvidia, and most recently ShareChat. At ShareChat, he served as Chief Business Officer, where he led monetisation across sales, partnerships, marketing, brand solutions, pricing, strategy, and customer success functions.

Jain said, “Glance is turning the lock screen into the most valuable real estate on a smartphone, and with Glance AI, making it intuitive, personalised, and impossible to ignore.”

Before that, he headed business expansion for Snapchat in APAC, where he was responsible for monetisation in India and other emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. His prior roles include leading Meta India’s mid-market business and managing regional agency partnerships for Google across Asia-Pacific markets.

Jain said he is looking forward to contributing to growth in the “vibrant, diverse, always-on APAC region, where every market speaks a different language, but all demand innovation.”

He began his career in financial services with Citi and Jaypee Capital before transitioning into the tech industry, where he held both engineering and leadership roles.