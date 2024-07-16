Gas-O-Fast unveils anamorphic DOOH in UP

Delhi: Gas-O-Fast, an antacid brand from Mankind Pharma, rolled out an OOH Campaign across Uttar Pradesh. For the first time ever Gas-o-fast rolled an all DOOH campaign focusing on creating breakthrough differentiation at a brand level.

This approach features 3D visuals in 20 locations across cities like Allahabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Ayodhya.

Joy Chaterjee, Associate Vice-President and Head of Sales and Marketing for Consumer Division, added, “Mankind Pharma is driven by innovation, not only in its products but also in its usage of media. UP is a priority market for Gas-o-fast with a current market share of 12% and growing steadily. OOH has always been a significant part of our strategy and with DOOH the possibilities have grown. This campaign is reflective of our belief in differentiation and leading the category through disruptive and thought-provoking marketing communication”.

Speaking about this association, Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder and CEO ideacafe said, “Our strong belief in the DOOH and our in-house creative capabilities in building 3D and anamorphic content was the premise on which we recommended this approach and partnered with Gas-o-fast to create this visually captivating campaign for the UP market.”