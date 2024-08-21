Garnier India onboards Bollywood actor Vedang Raina as brand ambassador

Delhi: Garnier has unveiled Bollywood actor Vedang Raina as its newest brand ambassador.

As part of their vision Garnier aims at driving “Green Beauty” and ecofriendly innovation. To take this initiative a notch higher, the brand showcased a display at the Garnier Green Academy.

The Garnier Green Academy, held for 3 days, brought together over 300 industry professionals, beauty creators and dermatologists from across Southeast Asia and India, as part of Garnier’s #NotAllSkincareIsTheSame campaign.

At the Garnier Green Academy in Singapore, Raina was joined by 14 beauty influencers and 2 dermatologists.

Talking about the event, Andre Albarran, Garnier Senior Vice-President of Global Marketing for Emerging Markets, said, “The launch of Garnier Green Academy in Singapore marks a significant milestone in our accelerated journey across Asia. As a hub of innovation and trendsetting in the beauty industry, Asia plays a pivotal role in shaping our global strategy. Our refreshed brand identity, grounded in Green Sciences to deliver tailored innovations for Asian skin needs, underscores our commitment to advancing solutions that are effective, sustainable, and accessible — enabling us to pursue our quest to shape the beauty of tomorrow for generations to come.”

Talking about Raina’s appointment as the Garnier India brand ambassador, Anshuman Wanchu, General Manager, Marketing, Garnier, L'Oréal India, said, "We are delighted to welcome Vedang as the brand ambassador on Garnier in India and have him at the Garnier Green Academy in Singapore. His vibrant persona and charismatic appeal resonate with our audience base. At Garnier, sustainability, innovation, and green sciences are the core of our brand ethos. With Vedang joining us, we look forward to championing beauty for all, and inspiring a more inclusive beauty landscape."

Adding to it, Brand Ambassador Raina said, “I am thrilled to join hands with an iconic brand like Garnier that is deeply committed to inclusivity and sustainability, creating affordable beauty for everyone. I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to the brand than the Garnier Green Academy event in Singapore, which opened my eyes to the innovation in the skincare category. Personally, I believe self-care and beauty transcends gender and should be embraced by all. Being part of a brand that shares similar ethos brings me great joy. I am looking forward to representing the brand and redefining beauty standards to foster a culture where everyone feels empowered and appreciated.”