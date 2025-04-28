Fundamental appoints Ambalika Sen as Managing Partner

New Delhi: Two-year old ad agency Fundamental has appointed Ambalika Sen as Managing Partner.

Sen was previously at Tilt Brand Solutions where she was Senior Vice-President - Business.

Pallavi Chakravarti - Founder & CCO, said, “When we started out two years ago, we dreamed of attracting builders. Some of us have known Ambalika for a very long time now and observed her evolution as an advertising professional with joy and pride. Now that our paths are converging again, turns out dreams do come true. Our team is still relatively small and as passionate as the day we began. Our ambition though, has gotten much, much bigger. We firmly believe that her unique brand of unpretentious leadership coupled with her understanding of all facets of this business, will help us expand the way it counts - qualitatively.”

Sen said, “Over the years at Taproot and Tilt, training to run and grow reputable ad firms with the best in business, here's me shooting my shot at co-building what feels like a calling. For upwards of a decade-old professional and personal kinship with the founding team, taking this leap into young and unassumingly brilliant Fundamental, was mostly a matter of time. Excited to report that there is much to be done here, as I look forward to raging through this party, one actionable at a time!”