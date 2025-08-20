FSSAI issues Rs 3.5 crore tender for PR and social media agencies

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced a Rs 3.5 crore tender to engage public relations (PR) and social media agencies to bolster its communication and outreach efforts.

The tender, floated on August 19, 2025, invites agencies to manage FSSAI’s digital presence, including social media campaigns, content creation, and public relations strategies.

According to the tender document, the contract will span one year, with an estimated budget of Rs 3.5 crore.

According to the bid document, the scope includes hiring a PR agency for strategy, media relations, event management, press management, corporate communication and monitoring.

Parallelly, a social media agency will be engaged for content creation, moderation, campaign management, response management/helpdesk support, reporting and analytics, and training of internal staff

FSSAI, the apex body overseeing food safety regulations in India, has increasingly leveraged digital platforms to educate the public and counter misinformation about food safety. The authority aims to amplify its reach in urban and rural areas, addressing issues like adulteration, misleading food labels, and nutritional awareness.

The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for August 25, 2025, at FSSAI’s FDA Bhawan headquarters in New Delhi. Bids close on September 3, 2025, at 1:00 pm.

Eligibility criteria mandate a minimum average annual turnover of Rs 5 crore over the past three years and at least five years of experience in similar services.

Bidders must also submit proof of past experience, turnover certificates and other supporting documents. No exemptions on turnover or experience have been granted to startups or MSMEs

The tender will be evaluated on a Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) model, with a weightage of 70% for technical evaluation and 30% for financials. Technical qualification requires bidders to score at least 70 out of 100. Presentations will be held at FSSAI’s office during evaluation.

The selection process will prioritise agencies with proven expertise in digital marketing, crisis communication, and experience in handling government campaigns.