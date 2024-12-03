French firm Ipsos in talks with Kantar Media for a billion dollar acquisition

New Delhi: France-based market research company, Ipsos, is in discussions with Kantar Media, a group partly owned by WPP, regarding a potential acquisition. According to the statement released to the press, the potential acquisition is part of the French firm’s strategy to strengthen its market position.

“There can be no certainty that any offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in agreement,” the company said.

As per media reports, the market research and polling firm is mulling over buying the TV ratings data business of the London-based Kantar Media.

If the deal goes through, the acquisition could be worth more than USD 1 billion.

Headquartered and listed in Paris, Ipsos is currently operating in 90 markets across the globe and possesses 5000 clients.

As per reports, the research firm has a market value of almost USD 2 billion.

The company, in the press statement, said, “The group will communicate in due course should these discussions materialise, in accordance with the applicable regulations.”

Kantar Media, apart from a 40% stake of WPP, is owned by US private equity firm Bain Capital.

Citi analysts, in a note, commented that Kantar does not contribute to WPP’s earnings as the media group is held as an investment “rather than an associate.”