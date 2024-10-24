Four Indians join grand jury of New York Festivals Radio Awards 2025

New Delhi: Four people from India are part of the grand jury of the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

Swarup BR, Co-Founder/Creative Director, Stark Communications, Anurita Patel, EVP, National Programming Director, Radio City, Viplove Gupte, Creative and Radio Consultant, Independent and Abhishek Sharma, Founder and CCO, Bhopuwala, are part of the grand jury from India.

The 2025 Radio Awards Grand Jury features over 100 global leaders from the radio industry across six continents.

“The robust world of audio storytelling today is fully represented in the 2025 edition of the Grand Jury,” said Rose Anderson, EVP and Executive Director of New York Festivals Radio Awards. “From audiobooks to podcasts, from investigative journalism to live events, and from mystery to social justice, this year’s jury members volunteer their time and lend their expertise.”

The roster of top-tier companies represented by the 2025 Grand Jury includes international networks, radio stations, production studios, and publishing houses.

NYF’s Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honour the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.

The entry deadline for the 2025 Radio Awards competition is January 31, 2025.

The full grand jury list of the Radio Awards: