Four Indians join grand jury of New York Festivals Radio Awards 2025

New Delhi: Four people from India are part of the grand jury of the New York Festivals Radio Awards.
Swarup BR, Co-Founder/Creative Director, Stark Communications, Anurita Patel, EVP, National Programming Director, Radio City, Viplove Gupte, Creative and Radio Consultant, Independent and Abhishek Sharma, Founder and CCO, Bhopuwala, are part of the grand jury from India.
The 2025 Radio Awards Grand Jury features over 100 global leaders from the radio industry across six continents.
“The robust world of audio storytelling today is fully represented in the 2025 edition of the Grand Jury,” said Rose Anderson, EVP and Executive Director of New York Festivals Radio Awards. “From audiobooks to podcasts, from investigative journalism to live events, and from mystery to social justice, this year’s jury members volunteer their time and lend their expertise.”
The roster of top-tier companies represented by the 2025 Grand Jury includes international networks, radio stations, production studios, and publishing houses.
NYF’s Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honour the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.
The entry deadline for the 2025 Radio Awards competition is January 31, 2025.
The full grand jury list of the Radio Awards:
- Steve Ahern, OAM, Publisher, Radioinfo & Radio Today – Australia
- Swarup BR, Co-Founder/Creative Director, Stark Communications PVT. Ltd. – India
- Andrew Biggs, Imaging Producer/Director, Eyesound – New Zealand
- Benoit Bories, Sound Artist, Faïdos Sonore/Créations sonores – France
- Diego Cannizzaro, Owner & Director, DMC Studio – Argentina
- Dave Carter, General Manager, Media Heads – Australia
- Mike Cass, Content Director, Virgin Radio UK – United Kingdom
- Jennie Cataldo, Owner & Producer, Accompany Studios – USA
- John N. Catlett, Broadcast Consultant, Media Objectives International - USA
- Chris Colbert, CEO, DCP Entertainment – USA
- Juan Pablo Cordoba, Productor Artistico, Radio Mitre S.A. – Argentina
- Jax Coombes, Producer, BBC – United Kingdom
- Elaine Dunseath, Producer Radio Current Affairs, BBC Northern Ireland – United Kingdom
- Nick Davis, Executive Director, Engagement & Inclusion, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation – Canada
- James Everton, Content Director, Virgin Radio & Dubai 92 – United Arab Emirates
- Lauren Hansen, Producer, iHeart Media – USA
- Dylan Haskins, Commissioning Executive for Podcasts, BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live – United Kingdom
- Aaron Kearney, OAM Director – Engagement and Programs, ABC International – Australia
- James Keen, Managing Director, Channel 103 and Island FM, Trindle Radio – United Kingdom
- Geneviève Levasseur, Senior Director, ICI MUSIQUE, CBC/Radio-Canada – Canada
- Eduardo Morino, Presenter, Radio Mitre S.A. – Argentina
- Leslie Mullen, Writer/Producer & Host, NASA/JPL – USA
- Götz Naleppa, Drama Director & Sound Artist, Naleppa Audio Productions – Germany
- Anurita Patel, Executive Vice President, National Programming Director, Radio City/Music Broadcast Ltd. – India
- Jason Phipps, Head of Content & Development, Chalk + Blade – United Kingdom
- Nicolás Harry Salvarrey, Journalist, Urbana Play 104.3 – Argentina
- Eimear Shannon, Producer, The Dave Moore Show, Today FM – Ireland
- Helen Shaw, Founder, Athena Media – Ireland
- Mikyung Shin, Executive Producer, BeFM / Busan English Broadcasting Foundation – South Korea
- Lou Simon, Vice President, Music Programming, SiriusXM Radio – USA
- Mark Travis, Senior Media Professional – USA
- Tim Watkin, Executive Editor, Audio, Radio New Zealand – New Zealand
- Emma Weatherill, Producer, Narrative Factual Series, BBC Studio Productions – United Kingdom
- Diego Véliz, Director, Candelabra Films – Chile
- Karena Wynn-Moylan, Presenter/Producer, Bay FM Radio 99.9 – Australia
- Carol Zimmer, Journalist & Host, “Now What?” - USA