Former S4 Capital India Head Poran Malani appointed Group CEO at Creativeland Asia

New Delhi: Creativeland Asia has announced the appointment of Poran Malani as its group CEO.

Malani has joined Creativeland Asia with over three decades of experience in media and advertising across India, Europe, LATAM, US, and Far East Asia.

Malani quit S4 Capital in February 2024. Before joining S4 Capital, Malani served as a digital transformation consultant for BASF, partnered with Mahesh Bhupathi’s celebrity brand company, Swag Fashions, and founded Fair Fern consultancy with VL Rajesh.

Malani’s experience spans over 34 years with Ogilvy, McCann, and Coca-Cola. In the past, Poran spent nine years as president of Ogilvy South India and built the global hub in Bangalore for Lenovo’s worldwide account, as well as IBM and SCJ.

“We are happy to have Poran join the Creativeland family and lead the group’s growth and vision across our network of businesses. His formidable experience in the business will allow us to scale and service the industry across the board,” said Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Chairman, Creativeland Asia Group.

The group has offices across India, London and its affiliates in Hollywood, and will see Malani take on the mantle of overseeing the business and formulating synergies across the various group entities.

“Creativeland Asia is the largest independent agency in India. I am looking forward to this new role at the group across its various companies, especially given its formidable presence in publishing, feature films and talent management along with highly advanced AI-driven Martech solutions. My goal is to further build this impressive entertainment ecosystem and bring more unique opportunities for brands to connect with consumers. It is about time India had its own network!" said Poran Malani, Group CEO, Creativeland Asia.

Earlier in May 2024, Creativeland Asia appointed another former S4 Capital employee, Azazul Haque, as its Group Chief Creative Officer.