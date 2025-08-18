Former Ogilvy creatives Ishita Misra and Pradyot Mokashi launch Colloquial

New Delhi: A new independent creative agency, Colloquial, has been launched in India by advertising professionals Ishita Misra and Pradyot Mokashi. The agency positions itself with the philosophy of having “no voice of its own”, an idea the founders say differentiates it from traditional approaches in the industry.

The inspiration for the agency’s identity comes from the Superb Lyrebird, a bird known for its ability to mimic a wide range of sounds from its surroundings. Colloquial has adopted this concept as a metaphor for advertising, suggesting that an agency without a voice of its own can serve more effectively as the voice of the brand, the consumer, and the idea.

Misra brings over a decade of experience from Lowe Lintas, Tilt and Ogilvy, having worked on campaigns such as Dream11’s ‘Ye Apna Game Hai’, The Pink Foundry’s ‘Skin Is Stronger Than You Think’ and Sprite’s ‘Thand Rakh’. Mokashi has worked across Mullen Lintas, TVF, Tilt and Ogilvy, with campaigns including Dream11’s ‘Ye Game Hai Mahaan’, Livspace’s ‘Don’t Try This At Home’ and ITC Bingo! Mad Angles.

“Great creative work, that solves client problems, comes from two things, understanding of the culture and the craft to make it stand out. Our vision is clear, To create work that’s rooted in culture, moulded with craft, and made to last, in memory, in meaning, and in the market,” Misra said.

Mokashi added, “Colloquial doesn’t want to have a signature style of advertising or a trademark way of thinking. Our focus is on creating ideas that are best for the brand, brief and the consumer we’re talking to. We want to create advertising for the people and not for advertising people. We believe that great ideas are born from culture, but the ones that go on to shape it, live forever. At Colloquial, we bring those ideas to life with clarity, craft, and conviction.”