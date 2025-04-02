Former Laqshya Media CBO Shashi Sinha launches Omark Media Solutions

New Delhi: Shashi Sinha has launched Omark Media Solutions, a digital out-of-home (DOOH) media assets company.

Sinha has a background in managing advertising revenues for major airports. He was most recently the Chief Business Officer at Laqshya Media, overseeing advertising revenues for Hyderabad, Cochin, and Noida airports, and previously at Adani Airports, managing advertising for six airports.

As per Omark Media Solutions, it will leverage technology and will focus on luxury brands, creating networked media spaces designed for precise and impactful ad placements.

"Omark Media is not just about placing ads—it’s about creating exclusive, finely tuned opportunities where luxury brands can thrive," said Sinha, Co-Founder and ED, Omark Media Solutions, a Group company of M/S AG Concepts.

"Our approach to OOH is rooted in the philosophy that this media is not just about content, but about the aggregated audience that comes together naturally in dynamic, high-traffic destinations. OOH media doesn’t aggregate audience—it delivers ‘aggregated’ audience as they engage in life activities. We call this 'Media Around Life'," he added.