Former Chrome Pictures producer Poonam Wahi launches production house, PWF

New Delhi: Poonam Wahi, an Executive Producer with over two decades of experience in the film and advertising industry, has announced the launch of her own Production House, PWF (Poonam Wahi Films).

After spending a couple of years at Lintas C:EX, where she honed her skills in producing content, Wahi has now branched out to start her own venture.

Prior to Lintas, she was Producing at Chrome Pictures, and prior to Chrome as a freelance Producer with Equinox Films and Highlight Films. While freelancing she worked on feature films like Lakshay, Sarkar Raaj, 3 Idiots, One Night with the King, Darjeeling Limited, The Fall, Doors to the Seven Star to name a few.

PWF is a content house that aims to convey Wahi’s vision for creating storytelling.

Its portfolio of clients includes Reliance, Adani, Tata, and Danone India, as well as Swiggy.

Wahi has forged partnerships with industry people from Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar to culinary people like Chef Ranveer Brar. .

Wahi said, "I'm excited to bring my expertise and passion to the forefront and create unforgettable stories that captivate audiences worldwide.”