For 25 years, Emvies has set the gold standard in media: Kartik Sharma

Mumbai: For 25 years, Emvies has stood as the gold standard of excellence in media, shaping India’s advertising landscape with impact. Over the years, it has been a stage where bold ideas thrive, setting benchmarks that inspire.

In its journey, the Emvies has brought the media fraternity under one roof, fostering a spirit of healthy competition while celebrating the best in the business. It's where they come together not just to compete, but to inspire one another.

Through the years, it has shaped the industry’s narrative, setting benchmarks that have pushed us all to think smarter, create bolder, and strive for better.

Beyond honouring excellence, it has been a launchpad for the new guard of media professionals. By celebrating emerging talent, fresh perspectives, and breakthrough thinking, Emvies ensures that media in India continues to progress and lead on the global stage.

It has also been a stage where young leaders find their voice. We have encouraged and nurtured our teams to hone their presentation skills before the Emvies jury, making it a commendable platform for strong, confident communicators to come into their own and lead the industry forward.

Year after year, it continues to evolve, ensuring that creativity, innovation, and effectiveness remain at the heart of everything we do.

On this remarkable milestone, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Emvies team. Here’s to 25 years of inspiring excellence - and to the many more ahead!