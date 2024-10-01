Foot Locker ties up with Metro Brands and Nykaa for omnichannel launch

Delhi: Foot Locker is set for the inauguration of its omnichannel launch in India on October 19th with Metro Brands operating Foot Locker physical stores and Nykaa Fashion operating the e-commerce business.
The Foot Locker store format in India will extend itself to the brand’s globally launched Reimagined concept. The first store at Select City Walk has been conceptualised.
In tandem with the physical store launch, Nykaa Fashion will offer an online shopping journey of the in-store experience through its Foot Locker website as well as the Shop-in-Shop on the Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Man platforms.
Customer centric programs such as India’s FLX(TRA) Rewards Program are also part of the brand experience. Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, through their licensing arrangements with Foot Locker, will bring closer access and provide convenience for Indian consumers who would like to shop the sneaker and apparel brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, PUMA, New Balance, FILA, Asics, New Era and many more.
Commenting on the launch of India’s first Foot Locker store, Peter Scaturro, Senior Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Growth of Foot Locker, said, “Bringing Foot Locker to India, via licensing arrangements with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, is a pivotal milestone in our global expansion. India’s vibrant sneaker culture offers a unique opportunity for Foot Locker to become a leading brand in the market. With our Foot Locker Reimagined concept, we aim to elevate the sneaker experience by blending innovation and technology in an immersive environment. Together with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, we’re thrilled to inspire and empower Indian sneakerheads to express their individuality and connect with the Heart of Sneakers.”
Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands, said, "With India's athleisure market expanding rapidly, the strategic relationship between Metro Brands Ltd, Foot Locker Inc, and Nykaa is a huge step in leveraging this tremendous opportunity. The commitment to customers and community is deeply rooted in Foot Locker’s ethos, and with Metro’s deep understanding of Indian consumers, we are excited to shape the next generation of sneaker culture, making the shopping experience more conversational and enriching for sneaker enthusiasts.”
Commenting on the partnership, Adwaita Nayar, Co-Founder Nykaa and CEO Nykaa Fashion said, “As the exclusive e-commerce platform for Foot Locker’s launch in India, we are thrilled to collaborate with such an iconic retailer that is revolutionizing the sneaker market. With sneaker culture gaining significant momentum in India, Nykaa Fashion is set to deliver a next-gen retail experience through our sophisticated digital platforms. Together, we are excited to create a seamless shopping journey that caters to the diverse and passionate sneaker community in India, bringing them closer to the global sneaker movement.”