Flipkart’s Rs 400 crore media duties up for grabs

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, e-commerce giant Flipkart has initiated a pitch process for its media duties, BestMediaInfo.com has learned from sources familiar with the development.

According to the sources, the account is estimated to be in the Rs 350–400 crore range, with the pitch called 2–3 weeks ago.

The incumbent on the mandate is WPP’s EssenceMediacom. The mandate has been with the WPP network since 2011, when MEC first won the account of the then-three-year-old startup.

The pitch follows a leadership change in Flipkart’s marketing team. In March 2025, Akash Jain was elevated to Director – Marketing and Head of Media. Prior to this, he served as Head of Media.