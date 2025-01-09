Five Indian creative leaders on The One Club ADC 2025 awards jury

New Delhi: Five leading creatives in India have been named by The One Club for Creativity to serve on the global jury for the ADC 104th Annual Awards, the world’s longest continuously-running global competition celebrating excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of advertising and design.

Representing India on this year’s jury are:

Kruti Garg, director, projects, Abha Narain Lambah Associates, Mumbai (Architecture/Interior/Environmental Design)

Sarang Kulkarni, co-founder, type designer, Ek Type Mumbai (Typography/Lettering) Mayuri Nikumbh, head of design, Conran Design Mumbai (Brand/Communication Design)

Meera Sharath Chandra, founder, CEO, CCO, Tigress Tigress, Mumbai (Advertising) Sachin Talwalkar, CCO, Havas Life Mumbai (Pharma/Health/Wellness)

Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. The regular deadline is January 31, 2025, with an extended deadline of February 14, 2025, and a final deadline of February 28, 2025.

Among the changes for the ADC 104th Annual Awards are:

Pharma/Health/Wellness has been added as a new discipline.

Publication Design has been divided into two disciplines: Book Design and Magazine/Newspaper Design. Product Design and Packaging Design now have their own dedicated juries (both disciplines were previously judged by the same jury).

The Typography discipline is now called Typography/Lettering. Judging for the ADC 104th Annual Awards will take place in March 2025. Finalists—all entries winning either Gold, Silver, Bronze Cubes, or Merit—will be announced in early April, with winners unveiled at the ADC 104th Annual Awards ceremony during The One Club’s Creative Week 2025 in New York in May.

Tiered pricing

A special tiered pricing structure makes it easier for smaller agencies, studios and freelancers to participate. Larger agencies and brands pay the standard entry fee; smaller shops get a discount on entries (the amount varies by discipline), and freelance creatives and one-person shops are eligible for an even greater reduction in their entry fee.