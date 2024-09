New Delhi: Romit Nair, former National Creative Director, FCB Ulka has joined as the National Creative Director of Dentsu Creative.

At FCB Ulka Bangalore, he worked on brands such as PepsiCo, Airtel and Tata Motors.

He started his career with Wunderman Thompson as a Creative Director.

Last month, Dentsu Creative India named Abhijat Bharadwaj as CCO of Dentsu Creative Isobar.