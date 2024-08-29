FCB Ulka appoints Suchitra Gahlot as National Creative Director

Delhi: FCB Ulka, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, has announced the appointment of Suchitra Gahlot as the new National Creative Director. Gahlot will be based in Bengaluru.

Gahlot has over 25 years in the advertising and creative industries. Her career has seen her work with top agencies in India and Singapore, including Ogilvy RedCard Singapore, SapientNitro, and W+K, leading creative efforts across categories including FMCG, F&B, Media, Hospitality, Telecom, and Services.

Gahlot has worked on a roster of businesses, some of which include Hindustan Times, Vodafone, The Economist, BBC World and Coca Cola.

Gahlot has experience in alternative media, having set up the Media Lab at technology company Sapient.

As the new National Creative Director at FCB Ulka, Gahlot will be a player in driving the agency's creative vision.