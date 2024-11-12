FCB Ulka appoints Nivedita Lahiri as SVP

New Delhi: FCB Ulka, part of FCB Group India, announced the appointment of Nivedita Lahiri as Senior Vice-President.

With over 17 years of experience in advertising and communications, Lahiri has worked across diverse sectors, including FMCG (Cadbury, Ferrero, Rich's), Finance (Kotak Life Insurance, Birla Mutual Funds, Kotak Securities), Real Estate, Airlines, and more.

Lahiri joined FCB Ulka in September 2024. Before that, she was the Senior Marketing Manager at NITCO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nivedita to the FCB ULKA family," said Kulvinder Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of FCB Ulka. "Her extensive experience and proven track record across various sectors make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that Nivedita's strategic vision and passion will significantly contribute to our clients' success and drive our agency's growth."

"I am truly excited to join FCB Ulka and have the opportunity to work alongside such talented leaders as Dheeraj, Kulvinder, and Vandana. FCB has an incredible legacy and a fantastic history of creating impactful work. I look forward to contributing to this dynamic team as we continue to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation," expressed Lahiri.