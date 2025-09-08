FCB Ulka appoints Bhawana Choudhary as Executive Vice President

New Delhi: FCB Ulka, part of FCB India, has appointed Bhawana Choudhary as Executive Vice President. Choudhary brings over 17 years of experience in advertising, with a background in building brands across multiple categories, start-ups, and integrated mandates.

Bhawana began her career in marketing and advertising in 2008, holding roles across leading agencies. She has worked with clients across fashion, beauty, FMCG, financial services, telecom, technology, home furnishings, real estate, and media, managing both large-scale legacy and international brands.

Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO of FCB Ulka, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bhawana to FCB Ulka. Her strong client relationships, business sense, versatility across sectors, and ability to adapt to the changing marketing environment will bring great value as we continue to grow for our clients and strengthen our partnerships across India.”

Commenting on her new role, Bhawana Choudhary said, “I am excited to join FCB Ulka at such a dynamic time for the industry. With FCB’s philosophy of ‘Never Finished’ and a future-focused approach to creativity, I look forward to working with the team to build strong, integrated solutions for clients and unlock new possibilities for growth.”