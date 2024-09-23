FCB Ulka appoints Ajay Ravindran as National Planning Director

Delhi: FCB Ulka, part of FCB Group India, has announced the appointment of Ajay Ravindran as National Planning Director.

Ravindran comes to FCB Ulka and specialises in new-age planning, bringing together storytelling, social media culture, and technology.

In his previous role as Head of Brand Marketing for Razorpay, Ravindran oversaw numerous campaigns that integrated technology, creativity, and storytelling. Over his career, Ravindran has worked on brands like Unilever, Britannia, Colgate, Vodafone-Idea, Dell, Titan, TVS, 3M and many others. He has led planning teams in agencies like Ogilvy, VML, MullenLowe Lintas Group and Grey with distinction.

On the appointment, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO of FCB Ulka, said, "We are thrilled to have Ajay join us as our National Planning Director. His exceptional blend of creativity and strategic insight will play a pivotal role in enhancing our capabilities and driving impactful brand solutions for our clients. We believe his leadership will strengthen our strategic initiatives and inspire our teams to push the boundaries of creativity."

Ravindran expressed, "I believe the true power of Brand Marketing lies not just in creating 'buzz' or some fuzzy 'brand love' but unlocking hidden growth opportunities for businesses. And the new-age we live in provides us with an array of avenues to do this – technology, digital, data, content, CX. FCB Ulka provides the finest playground to practice this craft. An enviable client roster, entrenched relationships, and a burning desire to do the very best for the businesses we work on. Just a few minutes into the conversation with Dheeraj, Nitin, Kulvinder and Hemant, I just had one question: "When can I start?"