FCB NEO appoints Binay Mehra as Senior Vice President

New Delhi: FCB NEO, part of FCB India, has appointed Binay Mehra as Senior Vice President. He brings 17 years of experience in the advertising industry, with expertise across categories including food, beverage, fashion, sports, real estate, and politics.

Over the past decade, Mehra has handled key portfolios at PepsiCo Foods through various agencies, most recently leading the Lay’s and Quaker business. His work included integrated campaigns, innovation support, and digital transformation initiatives.

On the appointment, Ashima Mehra, CEO of FCB NEO, said, “With Binay on board, we’re adding leadership that’s not only seasoned, but sharp, modern, and relentlessly brand-focused. His track record across marquee businesses is exactly the kind of edge we need as we scale up and aim higher.”

Speaking about his new role, Binay Mehra said, “I've always believed in the power of creativity to solve real business problems. FCB NEO’s ambition to blend digital agility with strong brand thinking feels like the perfect place to create impact. I’m excited for this next chapter.”

Binay will be based in the agency’s Delhi office.