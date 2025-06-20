FCB Kinnect replicates Cannes Lions jury Process with in-house creative exercise

New Delhi: FCB Kinnect has introduced an in-house initiative titled ‘Cannes You Be a Juror?’, offering its employees a simulated experience of the Cannes Lions jury room. The internal programme is designed to deepen creative understanding by replicating the deliberation and decision-making process that defines one of the advertising industry’s most prestigious awards.

The initiative involves employees from all levels and functions, including interns, creatives, strategists and account managers, who review shortlisted entries from Cannes Lions 2025. These participants form nine internal juries, each led by a designated jury president and aligned to a specific Lion category, such as Digital Craft, PR, Brand Experience & Activation, and Titanium.

What distinguishes the initiative is its access to Love The Work, Cannes Lions’ official archive, allowing participants to evaluate real campaigns and compare their selections with those made by the official Cannes jury. The exercise aims to foster critical discussion, challenge creative instincts, and enhance judgment across disciplines.

Rohan Mehta, CEO of FCB Kinnect, added: “As the lines between idea, craft, and impact grow ever sharper, we’re ensuring that our Kinnectors don’t just admire great work, they understand it, dissect it, and use it to fuel even bigger creative leaps. That’s what will help us deliver the absolute best work for our clients and invariably help us keep our winning streak here at Cannes.”

Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect expressed, “’Cannes You Be a Juror?’ is more than a creative exercise, it’s a mirror. It shows us our own biases, opens up debate, and sharpens our instincts. It opens discourse. It shows our teams just how hard it is to win, so they can truly appreciate the craft behind the metal. Because if we want to raise the bar, we have to first learn how to see it, not as mere spectators, but as decision-makers. That’s the creative muscle we’re training here at FCB Kinnect.”

Sayali, a Copy Supervisor from FCB Kinnect said, “Watching global work is always inspiring, but this time it went beyond just referencing or benchmarking. So, to be in a room with peers passionately fighting for and well even against ideas was truly energising. I’ve never been more excited to see the results at Cannes!”