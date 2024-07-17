FCB Kinnect elevates Elstan Rebello to Executive Vice-President – South (Branch Head)

New Delhi: FCB Kinnect has announced the elevation of Elstan Rebello as Executive Vice-President - South (Branch Head).

Rebello will now lead the South market, overseeing the creative, strategy, media, and account management departments, as well as manage P&L for this high-growth region.

Over his 4-year journey, Rebello has been instrumental in securing clients such as TVS Motor Group, Titan, Intel, ITC Foods, Murugappa Group, among others. He joined FCB Kinnect in June 2020 as AVP – Account Management. He has 16 years of industry experience, including roles at Network 18 and Condé Nast.

Speaking on the elevation, Chandni Mehta, COO, FCB Kinnect, said, “As a truly integrated full-funnel agency, it is imperative for us to have an ambitious team leader to drive our momentum forward. Elstan’s ability to lead brands, deeply understand client requirements, and keep creativity at the core, aligns perfectly with our commitment to #OwnTheBrand. With his well-deserved elevation, we are excited to spearhead our market expansion and strengthen our relationships with existing clients in the South.”

Rebello added, “At Kinnect, the past 4 years have been defined by relentless pursuit of excellence in communication integration. Leading initiatives across auto, luxury, FMCG, and technology sectors has been both challenging and immensely rewarding. As I step into this new role, my commitment remains steadfast: to propel us towards greater heights and amplify our impact through innovative and creative solutions.”