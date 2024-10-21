FCB Kinnect appoints Upasana Naithani as SVP (West)

New Delhi: FCB Kinnect has announced the appointment of Upasana Naithani as Senior Vice-President (West).

Naithani was previously the Vice-President and Chief Strategy Director (CSD) at Wunderman Thompson.

Naithani has previously been associated with brands such as Spotify, Flipkart, Hershey's, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Colgate Palmolive, Ultratech Cement, Truecaller, iQOO, Paytm, NPCI, JSW Brand, Unilever, Elle, Ponds, and Sunsilk, among others.

With over 15 years of experience, Naithani has also worked with companies like Dentsu Webchutney, Reliance Retail, Infectious Advertising, VML, BC Webwise and Flying Cursor Interactive, among others.

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said, “Upasana’s extensive experience with leading brands across various categories will be instrumental in helping us expand our presence in our largest market, by gaining a deeper understanding of client needs. I am confident that she will be crucial in strengthening relationships with both new and existing clients, providing them with creative solutions to their business challenges."

Naithani shared, "Rohan and Chandni’s vision and leadership has established a solid foundation for success. In a landscape where many large agencies grapple with balancing traditional and modern practices, Kinnect’s approach is remarkably refreshing. Their commitment to continuous learning and positive embrace of change is what truly excites me about joining the Kinnect family.”