FCB Kinnect appoints Sumera Dewan as EVP, North

Delhi: Sumera Dewan, formerly President at Punt Creative, will now spearhead FCB Kinnect’s strategic growth in the North region. She will oversee the office, managing over 100 Kinnectors, and will be responsible for the P&L in this area.

While collaborating with the Delhi team, she will work closely with Neville Shah – recently appointed CCO FCB Kinnect, to develop creative solutions for business challenges for their brands.

In a career spanning 14 years, Dewan has also had stints with Dentsu Webchutney, JWT (now part of VML), and Dentsu One (now part of Dentsu Creative). She handled clients, including YouTube, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestle, Airtel, Under Armour, Tinder, Spotify, Unilever, Van Heusen, among others.

Her track record includes winning awards like Cannes Lions, One Show, Abbys, Kyoorius, and EFFIES for campaigns such as Code Name (URI Film), HerShe (Hersheys), Axe Your Ex (Tinder), among others.

Speaking about the appointment, Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said, “Sumera’s energy is palpable. The varied experience she brings to the table will significantly enhance FCB Kinnect's full-funnel services for our clients. Her alignment with our ethos of leveraging creativity to solve real business challenges, combined with her strategic growth expertise, will be instrumental in deepening our relationships with both existing and potential clients in the North. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Kinnect family."

Dewan added, “I’m thrilled to join FCB Kinnect at this pivotal moment in their journey. Chandni and Rohan’s dedication to delivering exceptional creative work and elevating the agency on a global stage drew me in. Kinnect is founded on a solid base with the ambition and resources to reach new heights of creative excellence, driving remarkable results for our client partners. My aim will be to cultivate a culture of outcome-driven work that makes a tangible impact on the brands we partner with while also realizing the agency’s creative aspirations.”