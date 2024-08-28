FCB Kinnect appoints Neha Mishra as Chief Talent Officer

Delhi: FCB Kinnect has announced the appointment of Neha Mishra as Chief Talent Officer, a role she will also assume for FCB/SIX India. She moves from erstwhile VMLY&R, where she was Chief People Officer for India.

In this role, Mishra will spearhead the development and execution of the agency's talent strategy, with a focus on skill-building and talent initiatives across FCB Kinnect’s offices in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

With over 23 years of experience, Mishra has worked with companies like VML and Glitch, IL&FS, Bombay Dyeing and Birla Sun Life Insurance, among others. She is also a Clinical Psychologist by education and a certified Life and Leadership Coach.

Speaking on the appointment, Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said, “Neha’s depth of understanding of new-age talent practices, along with her warm and approachable demeanor will be instrumental in building a culture that is empathetic, insightful, and well-rounded. I am confident that, under Neha’s leadership, Kinnect will continue to strengthen its position as the country’s leading integrated agency, delivering world-class capabilities to its clients.”

Mishra, Chief Talent Officer, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, added, “I deeply believe that a progressive and inclusive culture that promotes meritocracy, innovation and boldness is the bedrock of a successful organisation. I look forward to working closely with Rohan, Chandni and all kinnectors to accelerate the agency’s growth journey, with people at the heart of it all!”