FCB Kinnect appoints Abhinav Tripathi as NCD

New Delhi: FCB Kinnect has appointed Abhinav Tripathi as National Creative Director.



Before joining FCB Kinnect, Tripathi was the Creative Head of Digital & Content Studio at McCann Worldgroup.

“FCB Kinnect is a young, driven, future-facing agency,” said Abhinav. “In all my conversations with Rohan, Chandni, and Neville, I really vibed with their intent. It felt like a place that valued culture as much as it did the work. So I'm really excited to start building the future with everyone here.”



He has worked on brands like MasterCard, Nescafé Gold, Coca-Cola, PhonePe, Asian Paints, and many more.



Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect, said, “I’m so excited to have Abhinav come on board. In the direction we are heading, we couldn’t find a better person. He brings with him experience, intent, desire and vision. Can’t wait to get started.”



“Abhinav is more than just a decorated creative—he's a storyteller at heart, a problem-solver by instinct, and a leader who knows how to balance bold ideas with empathy,” added Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect. “His vision aligns perfectly with FCB Kinnect’s future-forward approach. We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to push creative boundaries and redefine what’s possible.”



His portfolio boasts several works, like the XR-enabled Mohey Print Ad, the data-driven Nescafé Gold film, MasterCard’s #HarFanHaiPriceless IPL campaign, and American Tourister’s #SwagPack.



