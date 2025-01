New Delhi: Ritika Malhotra has joined FCB Interface as the Head of Digital.

Before this, she was the Head of Digital at Wondrlab for eight months.

This marks her return to FCB Group India, where she previously spent over eight years. In her last role, she served as Vice President, West, at FCB Kinnect.

In the past, she has also worked at VML.

She has worked on the digital strategies of companies such as P&G, TikTok India, HDFC Bank, Google Cloud and ITC.