FCB Interface appoints Noor Samra as National Planning Director

New Delhi: FCB Interface, a part of FCB Group India, has announced the appointment of Noor Samra as National Planning Director.

As National Planning Director, Samra will play a key role in FCB Group's Strategy Council, collaborating with leaders across the network to elevate the agency's strategic offerings.

Samra’s experience includes working with brands such as Spotify, PhonePe, Whisper, Visa, HDFC Life, Lay's, Kurkure, Doritos, Quaker and Heineken.

She has earned accolades, including a Cannes Lion Grand Prix, Global Best of Best Effie, WARC Global Grand Prix, and APAC Effie metals.

Gaurav Dudeja, CEO of FCB Interface, said, "We can realise our ambitions of transformational growth and glory only with the right people forming the leadership core of the agency. And Noor’s appointment is a significant step in that direction. She brings a unique blend of strong academic background in sociology, experience as an ethnographer and more recently of leading strategy on a wide spectrum of brands - from FMCG to consumer tech. What encourages me most about Noor is her energy and ability to straddle across deep & immersive strategy work, as well as provide inspiring springboards with agility for creative teams to take a leap from. One just needs a quick glance at her line up of Cannes and Effie's wins to feel encouraged by her ‘winning’ DNA and hunger to do amazing work. I’m super confident that under Noor's leadership, FCB Interface is poised to take the next level of growth and reputation."

Samra said, "I am looking forward to joining Dheeraj, Gaurav, and Rakesh, along with the talented team at FCB Interface. The agency already has great momentum, and I hope to add even more value and depth to our clients and creative showcase. FCB's belief in creativity as an economic multiplier resonates with me deeply. Great work that serves as a benchmark in the industry while driving meaningful business results is what I aspire to orchestrate at FCB Interface."