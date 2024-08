New Delhi: FCB India has named Punit Kumar Singh as its chief strategy officer.

Previously, he served as head of planning for strategy, brand, digital, and communications (North).

Singh announced his new role on LinkedIn.

With over 18 years of experience, he has worked with Dentsu Creative, MullenLowe Lintas, Askme Bazaar, and Maxus.