FCB India bags KFC India’s creative AoR

New Delhi: KFC India has appointed FCB India as its creative agency on record.

The agency will lead KFC’s 360-degree creative communication as the brand gears up for its next phase of growth in India.

Previously, the account was managed by Ogilvy India for many years.

FCB India was selected after a multi-agency pitch and will focus on strengthening KFC’s relevance and recruiting next-gen KFC consumers.

Aparna Bhawal, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India and Partner Countries, said, “At KFC, creativity is at the cornerstone of everything we do – right from our finger-lickin’ good food to our consumer communication. Over the years, KFC India has created many clutter-breaking campaigns along with our long-standing partners at Ogilvy India. The team at Ogilvy has been monumental in creating work that deepened consumer love for KFC over the past decade. It has been a fantastic journey, we thank them for their invaluable contributions and look forward to continuing our relationship as thought partners.”



Speaking on FCB India’s appointment, she said, “We welcome our new partners at FCB India as we get set to refresh the brand. The team’s unique, fresh perspective will help us elevate the brand presence and drive further engagement with consumers. We’re looking forward to working with the team on unlocking new opportunities and creating disruptive, new-age communication to recruit the next-gen KFC loyalists.”



Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO - FCB Group India & South Asia, said, “We are so excited about this partnership. Because it shows tremendous faith that team KFC has put in our thinking, creativity and energy for the brand. This is a great opportunity to build the next phase of success for the KFC business in India. It’s a great milestone for the story that we are building for FCB. Together, we look forward to creating magic.”